Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 656 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

