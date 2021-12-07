Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 2,208 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,385,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,195,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,584,000 after purchasing an additional 62,624 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.43. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

