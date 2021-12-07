Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 495 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

