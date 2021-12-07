Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Veritex has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,787,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

