Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Cut by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 39,713 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,540,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $534,555,000 after acquiring an additional 392,280 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $61.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $214.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

