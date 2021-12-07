Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Director Burt A. Adelman Purchases 4,700 Shares

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,700 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $147,298.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VERV opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 24.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

