Viberate Price Tops $0.0441 on Major Exchanges (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a market cap of $8.68 million and $972,654.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00041502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

