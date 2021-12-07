Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $83.44 Average PT from Analysts

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.44.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $50,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded up $2.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.98. 13,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,703. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

