Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) by 181.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,469 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vidler Water Resources were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vidler Water Resources by 1,949.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 341,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 324,951 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vidler Water Resources by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $909,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWTR opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $222.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 100.95%.

Vidler Water Resources Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

