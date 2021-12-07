Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 9.82 and last traded at 10.22. Approximately 8,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 339,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.42.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VWE shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 10.55.
In other news, CEO Patrick A. Roney acquired 100,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 11.03 per share, with a total value of 1,103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Proctor acquired 10,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 11.05 per share, for a total transaction of 110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 17.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter worth $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter.
Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (NASDAQ:VWE)
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.
