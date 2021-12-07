Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 9.82 and last traded at 10.22. Approximately 8,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 339,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VWE shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 10.55.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick A. Roney acquired 100,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 11.03 per share, with a total value of 1,103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Proctor acquired 10,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 11.05 per share, for a total transaction of 110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 17.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter worth $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

