Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 245 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 260 ($3.45) to GBX 245 ($3.25) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.45) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.72) to GBX 185 ($2.45) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital raised Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.50) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 229.78 ($3.05).

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 170.15 ($2.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 188.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 196.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 121.60 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.90).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

