Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $1,428.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,480.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,460.55. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,639.41.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

