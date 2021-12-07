Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,470 shares of company stock valued at $973,736 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average is $92.10. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

