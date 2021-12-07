Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 45,700 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

OFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

