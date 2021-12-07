Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,450,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,253.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

NYSE:TDY opened at $424.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $350.01 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.43.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

