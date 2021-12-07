Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Amundi acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,544,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $922,780,000 after buying an additional 1,047,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,358,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V traded up $4.82 on Tuesday, reaching $207.50. 149,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,807,270. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.32. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $399.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

