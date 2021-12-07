Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lowered by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $202.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $390.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.32. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

