Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $117.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.30.

Several research firms recently commented on VC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Visteon by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VC traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $115.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,685. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.61 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 116.36 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visteon will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

