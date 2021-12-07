Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIVHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of VIVHY opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $42.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.7159 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.