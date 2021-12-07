Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 180 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 180 price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VOLV.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 290 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 235.25.

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

