Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Reaches $0.0191 on Major Exchanges

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $47,666.11 and $615.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

