Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vroom traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 3048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRM. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 62,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vroom by 23.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Vroom in the second quarter valued at $202,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

