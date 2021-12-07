Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after acquiring an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after acquiring an additional 536,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $98,934,060.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,302,070 shares of company stock valued at $759,096,885 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT opened at $139.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.39. The company has a market cap of $388.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

