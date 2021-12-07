Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $67,544,175.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $98,934,060.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,302,070 shares of company stock valued at $759,096,885. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $139.40 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $388.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.78 and a 200-day moving average of $143.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.