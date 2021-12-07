Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WRTBY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

WRTBY stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

