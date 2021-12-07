Wayfair (NYSE:W) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $221.90 and last traded at $221.98, with a volume of 82277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.41.

Specifically, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total transaction of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,595 shares of company stock valued at $26,013,409 over the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on W. Cowen dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.58.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.26 and a 200 day moving average of $278.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.72 and a beta of 2.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 18.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 195.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,771,000 after acquiring an additional 108,291 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,828,000 after acquiring an additional 202,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 9.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,672,000 after acquiring an additional 163,178 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

