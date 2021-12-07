Wedbush Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JACK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of JACK opened at $80.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.43. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $77.13 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,978,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.