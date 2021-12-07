Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. Weibo has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

