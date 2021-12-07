WELL Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.14 Million (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. WELL has a market capitalization of $18.14 million and approximately $33,588.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WELL coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WELL has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WELL Profile

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

