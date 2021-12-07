Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 169,583 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 847,915.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $3,176,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 44,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQJ opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $36.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

