Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 1,955 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.74% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVOV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 90.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IVOV opened at $167.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.96 and its 200 day moving average is $164.41. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.71 and a 12-month high of $176.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.