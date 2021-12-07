Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.07 Million Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,665 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Amundi acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $536,061,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $56,733,004,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,387,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 24.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,754,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,441 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 712.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 942,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

