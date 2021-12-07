Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 2.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.95. 401,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,413,941. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

