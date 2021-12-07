Western Financial Corporation Has $1.17 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Western Financial Corporation raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.7% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.87. 262,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,233,856. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $224.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.