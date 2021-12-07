Western Financial Corporation Has $1.17 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Western Financial Corporation raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.7% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.87. 262,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,233,856. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $224.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.
In other PayPal news, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
