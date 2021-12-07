Western Financial Corporation Has $552,000 Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Generac were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Generac by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 10.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Generac by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,671. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.56 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $437.80 and a 200-day moving average of $417.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.90.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

