Western Financial Corporation Makes New $457,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded up $11.79 on Tuesday, hitting $206.50. The company had a trading volume of 67,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,358. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.14 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.89 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.96.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $900,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

