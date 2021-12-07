Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.42. Weyerhaeuser reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 77.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 354,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 155,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,161,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,740,000 after buying an additional 437,753 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,107,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,407,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 100.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 28,154 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WY traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 180,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,090. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

