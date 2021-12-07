Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

WY stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,166,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,703. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

