Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Boosted by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

WY stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.01. 9,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

