Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$9.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price upped by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCP has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.23.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

WCP opened at C$7.44 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.13 and a 12-month high of C$8.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.27%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$137,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,533,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,355,406.60. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$897,918.55. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,970 shares of company stock valued at $276,466 over the last three months.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.