Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) CFO Damien Vassall Acquires 6,200 Shares

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) CFO Damien Vassall purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $20,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $6.50.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLMS. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

