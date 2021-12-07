Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Buys 251 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

TLT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.06. 647,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,458,334. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.34. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $159.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

