Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 386,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 73,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 27,389 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 69,530 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 157,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period.

PWZ stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.96. 370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

