WPP plc (LON:WPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WPP plc (LON:WPP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,181 ($15.66).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,360 ($18.03) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.32) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($16.84) target price on WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Shore Capital raised WPP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 1,102 ($14.61) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. WPP has a one year low of GBX 748.65 ($9.93) and a one year high of GBX 1,121 ($14.87). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,037.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 998.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.83 billion and a PE ratio of 26.93.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.