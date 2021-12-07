Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Hits $2.97 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.97 billion and approximately $1.30 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $583.25 or 0.01143807 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00057122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.35 or 0.08505898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,086.30 or 1.00184515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00076864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002667 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,089,186 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

