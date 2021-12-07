Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) EVP Sells $2,142,700.00 in Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $10.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.70. 129,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.29 and its 200 day moving average is $157.98.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after buying an additional 1,877,762 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Xilinx by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,055,692,000 after buying an additional 368,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 12.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,546 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $745,861,000 after buying an additional 550,498 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Xilinx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $597,832,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Xilinx by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after buying an additional 2,507,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.