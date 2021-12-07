Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.03). Yatra Online posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yatra Online.

Yatra Online stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. 154,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $121.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.83. Yatra Online has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YTRA. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

