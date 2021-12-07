YOYOW (YOYOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.37 Million

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One YOYOW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. YOYOW has a total market capitalization of $10.37 million and $435,734.00 worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YOYOW has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00040782 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.24 or 0.00210699 BTC.

YOYOW Coin Profile

YOYOW is a coin. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,055,314,760 coins and its circulating supply is 507,515,290 coins. YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YOYOW is yoyow.org

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

