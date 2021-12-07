Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.41.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 96.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Yum! Brands by 359.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 306,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,258,000 after buying an additional 239,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,371. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $135.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.