Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 129.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 3,428.6% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC stock traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $52.40. 28,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,609. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

